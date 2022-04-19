Watch: Burt's Sean McHugh glad to see his side keep on their winning ways

It is now three wins in a row for Burt who previously beat Naomh Padraig, Lifford, and Robert Emmets and a third defeat in a row for Urris after reversals to Naomh Ultan and Naomh Padraig.
That's a consequence of Saturday's win for Burt against Urris on Saturday at Hibernian Park on a 3-12 to 0-4 scoreline. Sean McHugh top-scored for Ciaran Dowds' team with 0-8 on the day.
