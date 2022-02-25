Search

25 Feb 2022

Fancy running a Global Children's Education franchise in Donegal? Here's how

“We are genuinely excited to launch our search for a suitable franchisee in Donegal,” says Director at Nutty Scientists Ireland & UK David Hayes

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

25 Feb 2022 3:12 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Nutty Scientists is a leading global educational franchises with operations in almost sixty countries worldwide and have just announced they are seeking expressions of interest from  suitable parties to establish a franchise in Donegal.  

 Director at Nutty Scientists Ireland & UK David Hayes expressed great excitement at the  move towards opening a franchise in Donegal.

Mr. Hayes said “We are genuinely excited to launch our  search for a suitable franchisee in Donegal. It is a vibrant and business orientated county and we  believe with 178 primary schools and the host of other revenue generating business opportunities  that exist for the franchise in the county, the right person can have a hugely successful enterprise. They will be investing in a growing market with interest in children's education businesses currently surging worldwide.

“With more and more people looking closely at their work  and career options following the turbulence brought about by the Covid-19 Pandemic we are really confident that there are potentially great franchisees out there just looking for the right business opportunity. The successful franchisee will have exclusive rights for the entire county and this will  provide them the best possible chance to succeed."

Extensive training and support will be provided and you do not need to be a scientist to become a Nutty Scientist franchise owner: "You do however need  to be committed to running your own business and be passionate about seeing children learning and  developing their potential,” he said.

Mr Hayes also noted that current Government Education policy commits  to promoting STEAM education across all levels. Reflecting on the last few years, he said: "Despite the huge challenges posed by Covid over the last 2 years, we now have franchises operating in Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Dublin South.

"We also launched our first UK operation in 2021 so despite everything we are very happy with  our progress and growth to date. Hopefully we are now seeing the endgame of the pandemic and this will bring further impetus and growth. We see Donegal as a key location for the business’s  strategic development in Ireland.” 

For further information on how you can become the Nutty Scientists Franchisee for Donegal contact  David Hayes,  Director at Nutty Scientists Ireland & UK, on 0863420302 or contact david.hayes@nuttyscientists.com. For more information click https://nuttyscientistsireland.ie and here https://nuttyscientists.com/

Nutty Scientists have been operating since 1996 and are now a leading global provider of fun, hands-on  and interactive programmes for children aged 3-16 related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts  and Mathematics (STEAM). They also provide a range of awareness programmes, workshops, camps  and birthday parties to their customers with STEAM Education and having fun at the core of all  activities. Nutty Scientists launched in Ireland in 2019. 

