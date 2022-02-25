Fancy running a Global Children's Education franchise in Donegal? Here's how

Nutty Scientists is a leading global educational franchises with operations in almost sixty countries worldwide and have just announced they are seeking expressions of interest from suitable parties to establish a franchise in Donegal.

Director at Nutty Scientists Ireland & UK David Hayes expressed great excitement at the move towards opening a franchise in Donegal.

Mr. Hayes said “We are genuinely excited to launch our search for a suitable franchisee in Donegal. It is a vibrant and business orientated county and we believe with 178 primary schools and the host of other revenue generating business opportunities that exist for the franchise in the county, the right person can have a hugely successful enterprise. They will be investing in a growing market with interest in children's education businesses currently surging worldwide.

“With more and more people looking closely at their work and career options following the turbulence brought about by the Covid-19 Pandemic we are really confident that there are potentially great franchisees out there just looking for the right business opportunity. The successful franchisee will have exclusive rights for the entire county and this will provide them the best possible chance to succeed."

Extensive training and support will be provided and you do not need to be a scientist to become a Nutty Scientist franchise owner: "You do however need to be committed to running your own business and be passionate about seeing children learning and developing their potential,” he said.

Mr Hayes also noted that current Government Education policy commits to promoting STEAM education across all levels. Reflecting on the last few years, he said: "Despite the huge challenges posed by Covid over the last 2 years, we now have franchises operating in Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Dublin South.

"We also launched our first UK operation in 2021 so despite everything we are very happy with our progress and growth to date. Hopefully we are now seeing the endgame of the pandemic and this will bring further impetus and growth. We see Donegal as a key location for the business’s strategic development in Ireland.”

For further information on how you can become the Nutty Scientists Franchisee for Donegal contact David Hayes, Director at Nutty Scientists Ireland & UK, on 0863420302 or contact david.hayes@nuttyscientists.com. For more information click https://nuttyscientistsireland.ie and here https://nuttyscientists.com/

Nutty Scientists have been operating since 1996 and are now a leading global provider of fun, hands-on and interactive programmes for children aged 3-16 related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). They also provide a range of awareness programmes, workshops, camps and birthday parties to their customers with STEAM Education and having fun at the core of all activities. Nutty Scientists launched in Ireland in 2019.