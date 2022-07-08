Watch: All set for the Earagail Arts Festival which gets underway this Saturday

The Earagail Arts Festival gets up and running tomorrow, Saturday, July 9.
After the disruption caused by Covid, there is a welcome return to a full programme, with a strong emphasis on family-orientated events in locations ranging from the islands off the west Donegal coast to Ireland’s most northern village, Malin.
More information is available HERE
The Earagail Arts Festival has something for all ages, with an expanded programme of circus and street arts performances, masterclasses and camps, with weekend circus hubs in Inishowen and East Donegal.
This is the 35th year of the festival.
