Hard hitting TG4 series gets to the heart of the matter with Donegal families

During 2021, the series Saol Clainne spent time with families across Ireland facing great difficulties, fighting to overcome obstacles for themselves and their loved ones. These are families that are struggling and suffering, day after day, from tragedies, illnesses and the twists and turns of life. But despite all the difficulties and challenges, together they embark on each new day with courage, hope and love. The series covers common topics, such as death, grief, illness, addiction, the importance and role of carers and the mica crisis in the north west. Personal stories from the heart told with honesty and conviction.

House to be demolished

Aoife Nic Sheáin recalls the day she held her five-day-old daughter in her arms and received the news that her Donegal home needs to be demolished as her house was built with blocks containing a high level of Mica. Since then Aoife's life has changed dramatically, worry and fear has crept in, fear for the safety of her children and her own mental health.

Loss of a mother

At some stage in life we all go through loss, be it of a parent, a sibling or a loved one. Ailce Ní Fhlanagáin in Donegal shares her personal journey of grief after the loss of her mother in July 2020.

Overcoming addiction

Hughie Eibhlín ó Duibheannaigh from Donegal speaks of the grasp alcohol addiction had on him for 40 years. During this time Hughie's relationship with his partner and children deteriorated. His addiction with alcohol proceeded to get worse. However, with the help of weekly meetings Hughie has overcome his addiction. Hughie tells his story to help others who may have lost hope.