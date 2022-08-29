Inishowen League: All the weekend reports

Clubman Shirts League Cup

Illies Celtic 2

Moville Celtic 2



Moville started this game on the front foot and took the lead in the 15th minute when Lee McColgan overlapping on the right crossed for Michael McNaught to slot home from seven yards.



McNaught then robbed a defender and was denied by the legs of home keeper Johnathan Noone. Illies came more into the game and on 33 minutes Adrian Donaghey-Dohertys snapshot just cleared the bar. On the stroke of half time a quick counter attack by the visitors saw Jack Mullan firing just over.



Within minutes of the restart Moville had doubled their lead when Bradley Callaghan fired home in a goalmouth scramble. Illies rallied and Donaghey-Doherty went close with a well struck effort before the same player got a goal back when he headed home following a free kick delivery. Moville then suffered a blow when Jake Morrow was red carded and Illies poured forward.



A Sean McCallion effort was blocked by a defender and the ball fell to Dominic Coyle who hammered low through a crowd of players to the net to make it two all on 80 minutes.



Illies were also reduced to ten men after David Doherty collected a second yellow card but the home side had the final chance only to see McCallion fire over the bar.

Aileach FC 0

Buncrana Hearts 3

The early part of this game was a fairly even affair with a lot of play condensed in the middle third. Buncrana were the first to threaten after 15 minutes when Pat Loughrey got clear down the left but his cross shot flew wide of Matthew Gallagher’s left hand post.



Aileach responded and Dermot Doherty did well down the right and crossed for the in rushing Shane McMonagle but his header from 12 yards was well over Rory Kelly’s bar. Midway through the half Buncrana took the lead when Ciaran McDaid somehow got past his marker on the end line and although his first effort was blocked he volleyed the rebound high to the net.



On 40 minutes they doubled their lead when Sean Mullan got on the end of a Pat Loughrey pass and finished well from the tightest of angles. Aileach started the second half brightly and in 55 minutes Dermot Doherty crossed for Shane McMonagle but his diving header bounced just wide.



On 65 minutes Buncrana extended their lead when Sean Mullen raced on to a long ball Michael McIlroy did well to block his initial effort but he was able to force the ball home from close range. With time running out Ciaran McDaid tried an audacious chip from 20 yards which Gallagher did brilliantly to tip over the top.



Buncrana were able to see the game out fairly comfortably to progress to the semi finals of the Clubman Shirts league cup.



Culdaff FC 1

Clonmany Shamrocks 1



Reversed to Shamrock Park, Culdaff had the first sight of goal after a Bryan McCandless cross from the right picked out Ben Curley but Kevin McLaughlin smothered at his feet.



Clonmany replied and great work by Jason Devlin saw his cross find Jamie Coyle whose goalbound effort hit his own player. At the other end a speculative Curley lob from distance had Mclaughlin back pedalling and he was relieved to see the ball drop wide.



The final chance of the half fell to the home side when Coyle’s low effort was parried away by Conlon. Culdaff got a dream start to the second half when they opened the scoring with a superb goal.



Jack O Brien fed Dillon Ruddy whose diagonal ball found Aiden Cunningham and his low cross was swept home by McCandless. McCandless had another chance when he cut in from the left but saw his effort blocked by Mclaughlin before Cunningham failed to hit the target when well placed.



On 63 minutes Coyle had an effort saved by Conlon at the other end but Culdaff responded with McCandless seeing his shot from twelve yards tipped over the bar by McLaughlin. Clonmany had a good spell then after the 70 minute mark with substitute Aaron Porter shooting wide before Jason Devlin also had a shot saved.



They equalised on 76 minutes after a great move. Matthew McLaughlin found Coyle in a wide position and a superb touch took him past a defender before picking out Devlin to fire a half volley to the roof of the net. A minute later Porter found himself well placed but his rising shot was always going to clear the bar.



Culdaff replied with McCandless seeing another effort blocked by Mclaughlin with Porter completing the clearance off the line. Culdaff suffered a blow then when Ruddy picked up a second yellow card . Clonmany almost snatched it on 88 minutes but McLaughlin's effort crashed off the bar before being cleared.