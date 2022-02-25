All smiles at the Redcastle Utd FC underage presentation night

U12 Girls award winners - Most Improved Player Anna Curran, Top Goal Scorer Ella Havlin, Player of the Year Bebhinn McCole (not pictured) with coaches Stephanie Roberts and Seby Furci.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.