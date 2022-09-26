Gallery: Charity Bungee Jump at Moville Pier

The drone films Shane Diver on the Bungee . . . (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
The No Frontiers ladies-only book club celebrate with a delighted Jacqui in Foyle Hospice in 2019, following their first Ladies Cycle
The No Frontiers ladies-only book club celebrate with a delighted Jacqui in Foyle Hospice in 2019, following their first Ladies Cycle
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.