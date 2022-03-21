Gallery: A fond farewell as Mary Crossan retires from resource centre
Staff at St Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre say goodbye to popular colleague
Last Wednesday on the eve of St Patrick's Day, St Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre said a fond farewell to their long-standing project coordinator Mary Crossan.
Mary took up her position as project coordinator back in in 2003 and has worked tirelessly for the community for over 19 years.
However, her involvement with the project stretches back to the 1990s.
The centre committee, colleagues, friends, members of the local clergy and community joined with Mary's family to celebrate her huge contribution to the centre and the community that it serves.
Staff members wish Mary many long days to travel, soak up the sun and time to plan the garden makeover of her dreams.
PICS BY CLIVE WASSON