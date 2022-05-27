Gallery: Donegal supporters in Clones for the TG4 Ulster Ladies final
Donegal supporters turned out to see their side take on Armagh at St Tiernach's Park
Donegal were well-backed in their bid to reclaim the TG4 Ulster Ladies Championship title on Sunday. Unfortunately Maxi Curran's side were pipped 3-17 to 2-19 by Armagh after extra-time.
The side have a chance to get back on track in the All-Ireland series, which begins with a fixture against Waterford on June 11. Thomas Gallagher was in Clones for DonegalLive.
CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES