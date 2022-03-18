'Remember Danielle with love and kindness'

Buncrana's Danielle McLaughlin

“It feels like yesterday, even though it seems like a lifetime since I last saw her.”

These were the heart-rending words of Buncrana's Andrea Brannigan on the fifth anniversary of her daughter Danielle McLaughlin's murder in Goa.

Danielle was found dead on March 14, 2017. Goan man, Vikat Bhagat, was subsequently charged with her rape and murder. His trial opened in 2018 and is ongoing.

“I remember, she ran up the stairs,” said Andrea, “to give her two wee sisters a hug because her lift had just arrived. The last thing she said to me was she would be back in the summer. She was going to Goa to teach yoga.”

Andrea said she always worried when Danielle was off travelling. “That's why she had to contact me every day because I always worried that she was alright.

Showing Danielle's poignant and precious last text messages, Andrea said: “She arrived in North Goa on February 24 and she stayed there until March 12. That evening she went to South Goa. Hoi [the Hindu festival of colours] was on March 13 and that was the last day Danielle was seen alive. Her remains were found on March 14.”

Describing the agonisingly slow trial, Andrea said: “They are still on witness number 10 out of 58 witnesses.

“The trial continued during covid but there were a lot of delays. The accused applied to get out on bail due to covid but he was unsuccessful. He fought for a while too regarding handcuffs.

“He did not want to wear handcuffs going to and from court. His reason was, prisoners in India do not wear handcuffs unless they are violent of a flight risk. He is appealing the handcuff decision.”

Andrea is being represented in Ireland by Derry solicitor, Desmond Doherty and in India by Vikram Varma.

She said she was very disappointed she not heard from the Irish Embassy in India since the start of December 2021.

She added: “The Embassy was meant to keep me informed about what was happening in relation to the trial. I have asked them to phone me a few times nut have never received a call.

“I never got a liaison officer. I was told when I met then Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, on September 11, 2018, I would get a liaison officer but I never did.

“I think the Irish Government could do a lot more. It could appoint liaison officers, not just for me but for other people as well. It could organise counselling for families who lose someone abroad. None of that was ever done for us. I am still fighting for it.

“I am not receiving counselling at the minute and none of Danielle's siblings, who are now 17, 14 and eight, received counselling.

“In 2020, the Government published The Victims' Charter. The section dealing with supports for Irish victims of violent crime abroad and their family members was included 'in recognition of Irish victims of violent crime abroad and their family members – in particular in memory of Danielle McLaughlin, Buncrana, County Donegal.”

Andrea said she was still fighting for justice for Danielle because she was constantly told Danielle did not have any human rights because she was dead.

She explained: “I was asking why the accused had the right to a court case about him, for example the wearing of handcuffs, yet Danielle did not have the same right?

“It is not about him. It is about the fact he is accused of murdering somebody. I don't want the trial to be about his rights, at Danielle's and our expense. What about Danielle's rights when she was lying murdered? It seems she has no rights.

The trial started 2018 and continued during covid but, if the accused refused to go, everything was delayed and he did refuse a few times. That is what I am arguing about, his rights seem to come above Danielle's.

“He has said he felt sick so twice the trial court could not go ahead. He refused to go to court because of the handcuff issue and he did not want to do it online, until recently. If it didn't suit him, he didn't do it.”

Andrea said she would like to see the trial continuing on a weekly basis. It was adjourned from February 22 until March 3, which Andrea said was unsatisfactory.

According to Andrea, a new court is being opened in India dedicated to women and children who have been the victims of rape and murder. She is hopeful Danielle's case will be going to that court.

“I feel that it has been a constant fight for justice from day one,” said Andrea. “I have been constantly fighting, even for the right to an inquest.

“I have been told officially, I am not entitled to an inquest in Ireland. If there had been an inquest here, I could, at least, have been party to it. But, there is no inquest, even though Danielle had a second post mortem in Dublin. I am not aware whether or not there will be an inquest in India.

“I insisted on the second post mortem. It was carried out by Marie Cassidy, the then State Pathologist. Her findings matched the first one in Goa. Danielle died of suffocation and blunt force trauma to the head. Her remains could not be viewed.”

Andrea said the family talk about the things Danielle did, rather than what happened to her.

“As the anniversary approaches, you are remembering what you said to her. You remember what you were doing.

“I remember the last message she sent me. She said she safe because she was with her friend. On March 14, I was not on Facebook all day and Louise and Maria McMenamin came to the front door.

“Louise was Danielle's best friend. She had got a phone call from a person in Liverpool, where Danielle had been at university and studied sociology and psychology, to say Danielle was dead.

“I have never been officially told that Danielle was murdered. Never, ever, ever. No-one ever officially told me she was dead.

“We immediately phoned the Gardaí and the Gardaí came out. We gave them photos and they came back the next morning and they said we needed to contact the Irish Embassy, so we did and they sent us to the British Embassy. Danielle was born in Glasgow. She had an Irish and a British passport and she had entered Goa on her British passport.

“What really upset me was that random strangers were there viewing the body and taking photographs, which were posted online forever. Things like that are very traumatising. I tried to get them off certain sites but it never happened.”

Initially, Andrea said she was promised by the Indian authorities, Danielle's case would be fast-tracked by the Indian jurisdiction and treated the same way as India's daughters.

“I think I have had to fight very hard to get justice for Danielle,” said Andrea,” and there are days I want to give up. I will not give up but it is taking its toll. It is constant.

“I have received brilliant support from my family and friends in Buncrana and all over. My family in Glasgow, mammy's nieces, are amazing. They contact me daily.

“I have also met a few families who have gone through the same thing and they are very supportive, including some people whose children have been murdered in Ireland.

“I would like Danielle to be remembered with love and the kindness she did for people.”