13 Mar 2022

Crana College TY Column

What's the craic at Crana?

Aleksandra Knobel and Emma Sheehy

13 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

news@inishlive.ie

Pancake Tuesday
Last Monday TY Bród was busy making pancakes and practising flipping them, in preparation for Pancake Tuesday! There were many kinds of pancakes including vanilla pancakes, chocolate pancakes and vanilla pancakes with chocolate chips.
TY Bród enjoyed decorating their pancakes with blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and more.

No masks in Crana College
On Monday, February 28, mask restrictions were lifted across Ireland. It is no longer mandatory to wear masks in shops, schools, public transport, restaurants and in other indoor areas, but it is recommended that you still wear face masks in places like public transport and health care settings by the HSE.

Most of the Crana College students were happy to hear that they wouldn't have to wear masks in school and class any more unless they still wanted to.

On Monday most of the students weren't wearing masks but there were a couple of students that were still wearing them. It was good to see new faces ever since Covid started to see your friends without masks.

Personally, it was quite a weird feeling going into shops and into school with no masks.
I couldn't get used to it because we have been wearing masks for almost two years now and it felt weird not having masks on on our faces.

I think the way the restrictions on the masks were dropped was good because for most students they were hard to breathe in and to focus in class. At the end of the day I'm sure all students are happy with or without.

Buncrana Community Shows Support for Ukraine
On Thursday, March 3, a candle-lit peace vigil was held in the Market Square, Buncrana to show solidarity and love to Ukraine.
There was a great turnout and many people went to show their support and listen to the local Ukrainian community share their despair and anguish about what is happening in Ukraine.

There was lovely music played and prayers for Ukraine. Well done to Carol Doherty for organising the vigil.

Crana College Camera Club
Crana College has a fun and creative camera club where students can show and present their photography to the whole school.
The school picks a theme every month and every student can participate in the competition whoever has the best suiting photo to the theme wins.

February's camera club theme was "Shadows and Reflections". They had some wonderful photos and it was a difficult decision to select the winners!

Well done to Ciara Doherty who won 1st prize with her photo "Friendship" and to Kaela Mc Bride who got 2nd place with her photo "Reflection".

This month the school has teamed up with the Green Schools in Crana College and the theme for the month of March is "Spring - The beginning of New Life".

