Inishowen gym donates covid cash to good causes

Nicole Jamison and Ivor Farrelly presenting Patricia Ferris (Buncrana's Children's Charity) with a cheque for €500.

The big-hearted owners of a Buncrana gym have decided to support two local charities following the recent dismissal of a covid court case against them.

Ivor Farrelly, owner of Limitless Gym & Fitness at the Milltown Business Park, explained: “We had just opened the gym about three weeks when everything closed down due to covid. During lockdown, we were contacted by so many people concerned about their mental health looking to come and train in the gym. So, we decided to operate a booking system and we allowed four people an hour to come in and use the gym facilities.

"To cut a long story short, a garda turned up and told us to close the gym. We were also told we were going to pay a heavy fine. So, one of the girls set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the fine.

“We were up in court last week and the case was thrown out because, apparently, the summons did not specify what part of the Covid Act we had broken, with the result, we had money from the GoFundMe page which we did not want or need ourselves, so we decided to donate it to two local charities.”

The charities which benefited were iCARE and Buncrana's Children's Charities.

ICARE is parent-run organisation which provides respite, training, support and information for families who have children with autism.

Buncrana's Children's Charity was set up to look after sick and disadvantaged with long-term medical illnesses.

Ivor added: “It was a win, win situation really. Our case was dismissed and two charities were able to benefit from the money raised through the GoFundMe page.

“It was brilliant that the community rallied around Limitless Gym when we had to close. Apart from the money, we received literally hundreds of emails of support. We are back in business now, thankfully, and I am pleased to say, business is booming.”