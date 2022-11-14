Gallery: Donegal stars make Malin GAA club underage presentations

Malin GAA held their Minor Board Presentation at the weekend, where there were presentations for their members from our U-8 to U-16 for the 2022 season.
The special guests on the day to make the presentations were Donegal and Glenfin player Karen Guthrie along with Donegal senior footballer Caolan McGonagle from Buncrana. Photos by Kerrie Quinn.
