Here's the draws for the Donegal GAA county championships

The draw for the 2022 Donegal GAA championships has been concluded in Donegal Town, with the opening two rounds of fixtures for the Donegal SFC announced.
Reigning champions St Eunan's welcome St Naul's on the opening weekend - the second weekend in August - with a tasty local derby due to take place between Aodh Ruadh and Bundoran.
Last year's beaten finalists Naomh Conaill are at Glenswilly while the Donegal IFC winners Cloughaneely will travel to Donegal Town to face Four Masters.
Fixtures:
Week 1
Killybegs v Glenfin
Kilcar v Milford
Aodh Ruadh v Realt na Mara, Bundoran
Four Masters v Cloughaneely
Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill
Gaoth Dobhair v Ardara
St Eunan's v St Naul's
St Michael's v MacCumhaill's
Week 2
Cloughaneely v Kilcar
Glenfin v Gaoth Dobhair
St Naul's v Glenswilly
MacCumhaill's v Four Masters
Milford v St Michael's
Naomh Conaill v Killybegs
Realt na Mara, Bundoran v St Eunan's
Ardara v Aodh Ruadh
Group A
1 - Glenswilly
2 - Gaoth Dobhair
3 - St Eunan's
4 - Killybegs
5 - Four Masters
6 - Aodh Ruadh
7 - Kilcar
8 - St Michael's
Group B
1 - Glenfin
2 - MacCumhaill's
3 - Milford
4 - Cloughaneely
5 - Ardara
6 - St Naul's
7 - Naomh Conaill
8 - Realt na Mara, Bundoran
Rounds 3 and Round 4 draws will take place in August/September, after Round 2 and Round 3 fixtures, respectively.
Knockout Stages - the four quarter finals pairings shall be 1st v8th; 2nd v7th; 3rd v6th; 4thv5th
Relegation Senior Football Championship
The bottom four clubs will play off over two rounds to decide the club to be relegated. Relegation Round 1: 13th v 16th; 14th v 15th. Relegation Round 2:
The losing clubs from Relegation Round 1 shall play and the losing club will be relegated to play in the 2023 Intermediate championship
