READER POLL: Do you think schools should open this week?
YES
NO
The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has risen to 804, the highest number since last February.
This number represents the highest total since February 17th last and is 74% higher than last week, and 72% up on two weeks ago.
While the hospital numbers trend is alarming, Professor Luke O’Neill predicts 2022 will be the year we win the fight against Covid.
The immunologist said we will be able to return to normal life in the next 12 months – likely starting in spring.
He said: “The ultimate mission of medicine must be to get us back to the way things were. To get back to living full lives.”
“By the time we get to March and April, it will be a different story entirely – watch.”
With the numbers rising every day do you think schools should re-open this week? Vote in our poll above.
The National Ambulance Service has confirmed that Donegal's fire and rescue service personnel can be deployed as first responders
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.