POLL: Should there be a ban on the sale of turf?

The Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan has insisted a proposed ban on the sale and distribution of turf will proceed from September despite the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, saying earlier, that imposing a blanket ban on the sale of turf would be going too far and it should not be illegal for neighbours to sell the fuel to those who need it to heat their homes.
"This is about saving lives"— RTÉ Prime Time (@RTE_PrimeTime) April 14, 2022
Minister for the Environment @EamonRyan and Sinn Fein's @orourke_darren speak to @MiriamOcal regarding proposed moves by the Government to ban the sale of turf.#peat | #ClimateCrisis | #rtept pic.twitter.com/WSFAD11vLv
Mr Ryan said it was never the intention to stop people cutting turf on their own bogland but that this was made “unclear in the last week because people were just scaring people," he told the Irish Times.
Speaking on Prime Time Mr Ryan said he would not be focusing on the small operators.
