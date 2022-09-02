POLL: Which act are you most looking forward to at Day 1 of Electric Picnic?

Megan Thee Stallion
Dermot Kennedy
Denise Chaila
Glass Animals
Pixies
Willow
Fred Again
Little Simz
Other
It's day 1 of Electric Picnic and almost 200 acts will take to the various stages in the grounds of Stradbally Hall throughout today (September 2).
There's something for everyone at this year's event after a two year absence, from Glass Animals' gentle indie tunes to emotional belters from Dermot Kennedy and effortless bars from international rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
Who are you most looking forward to seeing live today? Let us know in our poll!
