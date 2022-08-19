Uplifting Field of Hope sunflower field opens - important visitor information

A very special and unique event is taking place in Donegal this weekend.

The Field of Hope near Moville is open to the public from Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 20, from 12 noon to 5pm daily.

It was planted by Geraldine Mullan whose husband John and children Tomás and Amelia died in a tragic accident two years ago.

In the year following their death, the grieving Mum decided to do something positive to honour their memory, and she established the Mullan Hope Centre, with Hope standing for Hub Of Positive Energy. The centre is a base for community groups to host events and be a place for education, horticulture and fitness.

This year, thanks to the support of a local farmer, Geraldine has gone a massive step further and has created something truly beautiful and memorable. The Field of Hope, an absolutely stunning field of sunflowers near the site of the tragedy.

She said: “Sunflowers were my little girl Amelia's favourite flower and I have precious memories of all four of us doing our lockdown project in summer 2020, planting them for the Redcastle Sunflower Festival.

"This year, now renamed the Mullan Hope Centre Sunflower Festival, we planted two and a half acres of sunflowers and within the field we created a maze that spells the word HOPE.”

Anyone who would like so support the Mullan Hope Centre can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ mullan-hope-centre-inishowen-field-of-hope

This, however, is about so much more than fundraising. It is about creating a wonderful, experience that does justice to the memories of John, Tomás and Amelia, and creates new memories for those who visit the spectacular field.

The Mullan Hope Centre Farmers' Market will be open at the centre in Moville on Sunday, August 21 from 12 noon to 4pm, and is a great opportunity to pick up some fresh produce or artisan goods while visiting the Field of Hope.

Geraldine has issued a few pointers for those travelling to the field.

She posted on the Mullan Hope Centre Facebook page:

Accessibility

- Please remember that this is a working field so appropriate footwear is essential.

- The path throughout the maze is unfortunately not suitable for pushchairs or wheelchairs due to it being a muddy surface. We would be concerned that wheels may become stuck. However, there is a path that runs parallel to the field that will give a beautiful view of the field and can be used with care.

Dogs

- With regret we cannot allow dogs to walk through the maze path, even on a short lead. This decision was made with other users in mind as the path does narrow in parts which not be ideal for our four legged friends, but also to any users who may have a fear of dogs. Apologies.

Parking

- Parking will be available roadside, at McCarron’s shop and at the Point Inn. With it being a working field unfortunately we cannot facilitate a designated blue badge parking facility.

Enjoyment

- We are grateful to the McCarron family who have donated this field for everyone to enjoy. We know that visitors will respect the field and it’s beautiful contents, and just ask that you take a moment to appreciate the beauty of nature that will surround you.



