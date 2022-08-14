Will you take part in Donegal's Colour Runs to help fight heart disease?

Colour Runs are a great way to have fun while supporting a good cause
People from across Donegal are invited to take part in Colour Runs in aid of the heart disease and stroke charity Croí.
Organised by Kavanagh's SuperValu, events will take place in Buncrana and Donegal Town in September.
Buncrana
The Buncrana Colour Run will be held on Saturday, September 24 at 2pm, and will go from the SuperValu back car park in Buncrana to Ned's Point Fort.
There will be face painting from 12.30pm up until the start at 2pm.
This is a 3.5K Run, and entry is €15 per person or €40 for per family. There is a free t-shirt for all participants, which can be collected in SuperValu on Friday, September 23 between 10am and 2pm.
Donegal Town
The Donegal Town event takes place on Sunday, September 4 at 1pm, starting and finishing at Kavanagh's SuperValu, Donegal Town.
There are 3K and 5K options. Entry, which includes a t-shirt for all participants, is €15 per person or €40 for per family. The run will be followed by a light lunch and there will be spot prizes up for grabs.
Registration
Anyone who wishes to register for these events can do so at https://croi.ie/tc-events/kavanaghs-supervalu-colour-run/ where further information on the work of Croí is also available
