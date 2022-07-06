Search

06 Jul 2022

Brace yourself for the Sult festival in the heart of Gaoth Dobhair

Thousands due to visit the Gaeltacht village this weekend to enjoy a spectacular lineup

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

06 Jul 2022 11:37 AM

A spectacular lineup of performers, musicians and singers are due to take to the stage in the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht as part of the annual Sult festival. 

This year festival goers can avail of a new camp site. There will be live bands on Friday and on Saturday with a DJ playing tunes until late. 

Sult is a non-profit organisation and those who work on the committee do so on a voluntary basis.  Local businesses also profit from the popular weekend event as do local charities and sports clubs.

“Many donations have been made to local charity organisations, such as Ionad Pádraig, Dore and sporting clubs,” Sult committee member, Aodán Ó Cearbhaill said. 

The festival began in 2018 and is based in Machaire Gathlán, a stunningly beautiful coastal area.

Mr Ó Cearbhaill said those who want to stay in campervans can do so on the grounds of Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair. 

Once again, this year, there is a magnificent lineup which includes Gavin James, Sigala, Kila, Aslan, King Kong Company, Hermitage Green and many more. This year, the festival is open to those over fifteen years of age. 

Please see the website for further details and go to sultfeile.ie to book you tickets which are selling steadily. If you are local or just arrived in the area you can pop into Ionad Pádraig, Dore and pick up tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at eventbrite.

