15 May 2022

People of Inishowen invited to join opening stage of Cycle Against Suicide

This year's event runs from Malin Head to Mizen Head

Cycle Against Suicide

Appeal to people of Donegal to join Cycle Against Suicide

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

15 May 2022 11:51 AM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Organisers of Cycle Against Suicide 2022 are calling on the people of Inishowen to take part in the opening stage of the event, starting at Malin Head.

Cycle Against Suicide kicks off on Sunday, May 22 with the first stage ending at the Mill Park Hotel in Donegal Town.

The event will be divided into three groups catering for speeds of 20km/h to 30km/h.



Cycle Against Suicide supports the ethos that suicide is preventable, and that we can all support each other by travelling 'shoulder to shoulder.'

The over-riding message is that 'It is OK not to be OK.' 

Cycle Against Suicide promotes this message along the route throughout the event. 

Registration for a single day participation costs €60. Further information is available at cycleagainstsuicide.com

Anyone who wishes to register can do so via Eventbrite

