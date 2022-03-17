Search

17 Mar 2022

Times for Donegal St Patrick's day parades in towns and villages

Beannachtaí na Féil' Pádraig oraibh uilig☘

Times for Donegal St Patrick's day parades in towns and villages

Beannachtaí na féil' Pádraig oraibh

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

17 Mar 2022 2:58 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Villages and towns across the county are set to go green this St Patrick's Day as people get to enjoy and event that was knocked off the calendar by the pandemic. A host of events are planned with many people are looking forward to an extended weekend.

Parades
The Bundoran St Patrick’s Day parade is expected to begin at 3.30pm. Thousands of people are expected to line the main street of the seaside town to celebrate the national holiday. As part of the celebrations, the Bundoran parade is also hosting a St PETrick’s Day where they are inviting pet owners to participate in the parade.

Floats and bands

The Ballyshannon parade is expected to get underway at 2pm today and will begin at Kernan’s Corner, down the town, back across the East Port and will wheel back up into the town centre. A number of bands will march with the various community groups and floats through the Erneside town.

Photo booth

The parade is expected to begin in Letterkenny at 3pm, today. There will be music on the Market Square with Sailor Bill and friends from 1.30pm. There will be bands and buskers at other points throughout the town. There will be a festival photo booth at Market Square where you can get your photo taken to remember events from today.

Frontline staff as grand marshals
The celebrations are expected to begin at 3pm in Donegal Town where the local Parade Committee have invited frontline healthcare providers to be their Grand Marshals at this year’s parade.

Prizes for floats 

The parade is due to begin at 3pm in Killybegs. One of the most anticipated events is the return of the St Catherine’s Marching Band who have been missed for the last two years.
The parade is set to start at 12 noon in Creeslough and there will be prizes for different float categories.

Ardara
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place tomorrow,on Friday, March 18, in Ardara. A fantastic parade is set to be enjoyed this year and it will start at 3.30pm from the Diamond.

Buskers in Buncrana

The St Patrick’s Day parade is due to start at 3pm today in Buncrana and the committee is asking everyone to come out and support their parade. There will be parades, street entertainment and traditional Irish music.

Moonlight walk

A moonlight walk in Glenveagh in partnership with Donegal County Council and support from Glenveagh National Park takes place, tomorrow, Friday, March 18 at 7.30pm for those who want to enjoy something entirely different this coming weekend.

