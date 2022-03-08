Day to day breakdown of all that's happening at Sea Sessions 2022

With just over three months to go until Ireland's only Surf and Music Festival, Sea Sessions have just announced the day breakdown for their heavy hitting headliners with Tinie Tempah and Joel Corry taking to the stage on Friday June 17, Kodaline on Saturday the 18 June and Basement Jaxx on Sunday the 19 June.



Just added to the stellar line up are a host of acts including The Academic, Block Rockin’ Beats, HousePlants and Fia Moon.



Friday: Tinie Tempah, Joel Corry, Paul Woolford, All Tvvins, Daithí, Kneecap, Pa Sheehy, 49th & Main, Chasing Abbey, Hammer, Rachel Mae Hannon, Lea Heart, Brad Heidi, Colin Perkins and the Unsigned Sessions Winner take to the stage.



Saturday: Kodaline, Lyra, Ejeca, The Scratch, Block Rockin’ Beats, Gemma Dunleavy, Malaki, Dart, HousePlants, Kynsy, Monjola, N.O.A.H, Scattered Ashes, THUMPER, True Tides and Chloé Robinson.



Sunday: Basement Jaxx, The Academic, Jamie Webster, Goldie, David Keenan, Welshy, Wyvern Lingo, Bobbi Arlo, Aby Coulibaly, Joel Culpepper, Yasmin Gardezi, Melter, Fia Moon, Anna Mullarkey, Pastiche and Shiv with MC Jerry Fish on hand all weekend.



Festival Director Ray O’Donoghue says “We literally can’t wait to get back at it. It’s been a Long 3 years since the last festival and we felt with this lineup it’s going to be something special. With loads more acts and some top headliners like Joel Corry, Tinie Tempah, Kodaline and Basement Jaxx we think the summer of 2022 is going to be one to remember.”



This will be the 13th Festival having started way back in 2008.

The last seven festivals have sold out and with so much pent up demand 2022 looks on track to sell out early. The whole party takes place in the centre of the surfing capital of Ireland, Bundoran, right by the beach and has hosted some of the biggest International acts on the circuit including the likes of Primal Scream, Bastille, Dermot Kennedy, Paul Weller, Clean Bandit and Picture This to name but a few.

Alongside music there’s also Ireland's biggest Surf Comp’, Skating, BMX, Graffiti, Beach Sports and much more packed into the three full days of partying.

Check out www.seasessions.com for more details.