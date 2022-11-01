Search

01 Nov 2022

STORM WARNING: Met Eireann warns of 'severe and damaging gusts' as weather alerts issued for all of Ireland

STORM WARNING: Met Eireann warns of 'severe and damaging gusts' as weather alerts issued for all of Ireland

STORM WARNING: Met Eireann warns of 'severe and damaging gusts' as weather alert issued for all of Ireland PIC WX CHARTS

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Nov 2022 2:54 PM

Met Eireann is warning of 'severe and damaging gusts' of wind on Wednesday as a weather alert has been issued for all of Ireland. 

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning for Wednesday from 4am until 9pm while a Status Orange Storm Warning has been issued for seas around Ireland. A Status Yellow Gale Warning has also been issued for all coasts of Ireland and the Irish Sea.

The UK Met Office has issued Status Yellow Weather Warnings for Wind and Rain for all of Northern Ireland. 

The Status Yellow Rain and Wind Warning from Met Eireann states that it will be very windy on Wednesday with widespread gales, southerly veering westerly. Met Eireann says some 'severe and damaging gusts' may occur with potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts. It also warns that a spell of heavy rain will occur, leading to flooding in places.

The Status Orange Storm Warning from Met Eireann covers for Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head and warns that south to southwest winds, veering west will reach storm force 10 at times on Irish coastal waters from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head. That warning comes into effect at 6am on Wednesday and remains in place until midnight on Thursday.

The Status Yellow Gale Warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea warns that south to southwest winds, veering west will reach gale force 8 or higher on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea. That warning is valid from 3am on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media