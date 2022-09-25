Met Éireann predicts cloudy conditions with some persistent rain on the way

It is to remain cool and settled throughout the week with showers on the way, weather forecasts predict.

It will be a mixed weather bag throughout Sunday with forecasts that it will be quite cloudy with scattered showers, though there will be spells of hazy sunshine this morning and afternoon.

Met Éireann predicts it will be more persistent rain will push in from the northwest later this evening. It will become quite blustery from this afternoon onwards with mainly moderate to fresh westerly winds, turning strong near coasts. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

The persistent rain will gradually clear away to the south tonight, becoming dry by morning.

It will remain blustery though with mainly moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, staying strong in coastal areas. Mostly cloudy, though some clear spells will develop by morning. Temperatures will be warmer than in recent nights, staying above 9 to 13 degrees.

It will be dry tomorrow with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Conditions will remain blustery with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds. Somewhat cool throughout the day with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Remaining cool and unsettled through the week with frequent spells of rain or showers across the country.

On Monday night, it will generally dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Just one or two isolated showers. West to northwest winds becoming mainly light, though remaining somewhat blustery near coasts. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

On Tuesday it will be dull and wet for much of Tuesday. It will start off mainly dry, though rain will spread eastwards across the country in the morning and afternoon, persisting through the evening. Another cool day with highest temperatures of just 11 to 16 degrees. Mainly light westerly winds, remaining somewhat blustery along Atlantic coasts.

The persistent rain will clear to the southeast on Tuesday night, though it will remain cloudy with scattered showers following for much of the country. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in mainly light north to northwest winds.