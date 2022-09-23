WEATHER WATCH: Turning cool and blustery this weekend with some outbreaks of rain expected

Turning cool and blustery over the weekend with some outbreaks of showery rain.

Today

Any mist or fog will clear to give a mostly dry start to Friday with bright spells of sunshine. However, scattered showers will contiune to move down across the province. Feeling fresh with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate northwest breezes.

Largely dry and clear this evening and tonight outside of any stray showers. Chilly with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in light northwest winds. Some mist or shallow fog patches will set in later.

Any mist or fog will clear to leave a cool day with bright spells of autumn sunshine. ️



Mostly dry though scattered showers, some turning heavy, will move down across the country through the day. ☔️



Highs of 14 to 17°C in moderate northwest breezes. pic.twitter.com/o4k2ssJoTe — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 23, 2022

Saturday

Well scattered showers will occur tomorrow Saturday, but for the main it will be a dry day with sunny spells. Another fresh day with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Mostly dry Saturday night with increasing cloud feeding in a few showers into northern and western coasts by morning. Lows of 3 to 8 degrees, in just light northwest breezes, coldest across the east and southeast.

Sunday

A cloudier day with well scattered showers. Rather cool with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Turning breezy later in the day with moderate to fresh westerly winds developing, accompanied by spells of rain during Sunday evening or early Sunday night. Overnight lows of 8 to 11 degrees with brisk west to northwest winds.

Monday

Rather windy with scattered blustery showers - some sunny intervals too though. Feeling cool with highs of 11 to 16 degrees (north to south) in a brisk northwest wind.