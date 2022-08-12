Search

12 Aug 2022

25C has arrived - Donegal temperatures rocket but Malin Head steady at 17C today

Scorcher confirmed - Rain maybe back, but Donegal ‘heatwave’ confirmed

Finner recorded a heatwave in south west Donegal last week

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

12 Aug 2022 6:50 PM

Official Donegal weather temperatures have reached 25C at the south Donegal based Finner Camp weather station this afternoon, it can be revealed, as a country wide high temperature warning has been extended until 6am on Monday.

But the Met Éireann weather station at Malin Head recorded a more respectable 17C for Inishowen at 5pm today, but temperatures there earlier in the week had reached 21.1C.

The Finner reading is five degrees higher than the top temperature there on Thursday.

It comes as the Republic provisionally broke the record for the highest temperature for the month of August.

A temperature of 31.7C was recorded at a weather station in Oak Park, Co Carlow, forecaster Met Eireann said this afternoon.

In Sligo, at Markee Castle a temperature reading of 27C was recorded at 4pm and 30C had been recorded at Moore Park in Cork and at Oak Park in Carlow, also at 4pm.

In an updated weather warning for the whole country today the state forecaster warned that it would be very warm or hot on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with maximum temperatures generally of 27 to 30 degrees and locally higher.

Warm overnight with minimum temperatures generally around 15 degrees in many areas. Temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes, particularly in the northwest.

Arising from current weather patterns a high fire risk (Condition Orange) is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist, until midday on Tuesday.
A high-pressure system currently positioned over Ireland will influence high air temperatures, low daytime humidity and light windspeeds over the weekend.

