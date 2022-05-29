Will Ulster Final weather live up to its billing . . .

For Donegal GAA fans heading towards the hallowed cloisters of Clones today, or watching in from home, the big question from a travel and watching viewpoint will be the weather.

According to our friends over at Met Éireann, they say that for Ulster it will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Sporting fans of an older vintage will recall another Ulster GAA final between Donegal and Derry that was held back in 1993 and was a complete washout.

Today, There will be just a few light isolated showers in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees, perhaps even a degree or two cooler along the north coast due to a moderate northeast breeze.

The solar UV Index will be moderate.

As for this evening and tonight Met Éireann say that there will be clear spells to start tonight and dry in many areas with the odd shower. Cloud will build overnight and light showers will become more widespread towards morning.

Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with a light to moderate northwest breeze developing.

So everyone, go and have a wonderful day, be aware of the heavy traffic both to and from the game, please drive carefully and let's hope we can raise the spirit of Donegal with a victory while also offering some solace to the Donegal based Liverpool fans who will need a lift today, after last night's result in Paris.