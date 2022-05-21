Saturday will be a rather cloudy day with isolated showers

Saturday will be a cloudy day with isolated showers
Saturday will be a rather cloudy day in general, with isolated showers and just a few bright intervals.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, with moderate southwest winds freshening in coastal areas as the day progresses.
Remaining cloudy or overcast tonight with showery outbreaks of rain. Becoming misty in places with possible localised fog in mild and humid conditions. Temperatures broadly not falling below 10 or 11 degrees. Moderate southwest winds will increase fresh to strong on western coasts.
The Donegal and Louth panels after their meeting in the All-Ireland Masters’ Championship Round 2 fixture on Friday night
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.