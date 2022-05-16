Moderate Weather Warning for Thunderstorms in Donegal

Chance of moderate thunderstorms in Donegal
A Moderate yellow Weather Warning for Thunderstorm for Donegal has been issued by Donegal County Council on behalf of Met Eireannn
Met Eireann say there will be scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with localised downpours leading to poor driving conditions.
They say the warning will last between 2pm and 9pm tonight.
https://twitter.com/MetEireann/status/1526198870384025601?s=20&t=T9D2f0e4ybIW8c5toqheVQ
Affected Areas will include Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath
