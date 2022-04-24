Dry and settled spring weather set to continue

Met Éireann says there will be little change in the settled weather up until Friday
The dry and settled weather is set to continue well into the week ahead
Sunday will be another mainly dry day with spells of spring sunshine and just isolated light showers.
Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 15 degrees. Sunday night will be dry with clear spells but it will be cool with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Northeast breezes will be mostly light to moderate in strength and some mist or fog may form locally.
Met Éireann says there will be little change in the settled weather up until Friday.
Irish Water says the burst water main may be causing supply disruption in Carndonagh, Ballyliffin and surrounding areas
