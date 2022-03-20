Sunday will be mostly dry and cloudy

Cloud will build through the morning and afternoon
Sunday will be dry with good sunny spells at first. Through the morning and afternoon, cloud will build. Some well-scattered showers will occur too. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate southeasterly winds, fresher along northeastern coasts.
Sunday night will see a mix of cloud and clear spells. Some scattered showers will still occur. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees. Light to moderate southeasterly breezes will allow some mist and fog patches to develop.
Letterkenny University Hospital: Visiting restrictions have been imposed due to Covid-19 outbreaks in recent weeks
