Saturday will be dry and sunny in Donegal

Sunny skies over Muckish Mountain, near Creeslough.
Saturday will be dry and sunny, but breezy too, in fresh and gusty southeast winds. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.
Staying dry on Saturday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells, in mostly moderate southeast breezes. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees generally, but falling down to freezing locally with perhaps a touch of frost.
Sunday will be cloudier but it will stay dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees, in no more than moderate southeast breezes.
Roads policing units across Donegal will continue to be out on the roads over the bank holiday weekend
