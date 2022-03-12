Search

12 Mar 2022

ALERT: Met Éireann issue multiple weather warnings due to woeful weekend forecast

ALERT: Met Éireann issue multiple weather warnings due to woeful weekend forecast

Met Éireann issue multiple weather warnings due to woeful weekend forecast

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

12 Mar 2022 2:06 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Met Éireann has issued a host of weather warnings covering much of the country on Saturday and Sunday with awful conditions to hit Ireland.

The first is a Status Yellow rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford, valid from 3pm on Saturday to 9am on Sunday.

In their forecast for the warning on Saturday, Met Éireann said, "Heavy rain this afternoon, tonight and early Sunday morning with possible localised flooding."

The second warning is a Status Yellow wind warning for Cork, Waterford, Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Met Éireann said they expect "strong southeast winds with some severe gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected, strongest in coastal areas."

This wind warning is also valid from 3pm on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.

Most of the country can expect similar conditions although no warnings have been issued for other counties.

In their national forecast for Saturday and Sunday, Met Éireann predict: "Wet and windy tonight [Saturday] with showery outbreaks of rain. Heavy bursts in places with a continued possibility of localised flooding. Strong east or southeast winds continuing with some severe gusts along southern and eastern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

"A blustery day on Sunday with widespread showers, some heavy and prolonged. The best of any bright or sunny spells are expected across the south and east of the country. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in strong and gusty southwest winds."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media