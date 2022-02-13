Search

13 Feb 2022

Weather forecast - Sunday, February 13

Today will be a cloudy and damp day with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times bringing a possibility of localised flooding.

Highest temperatures ranging 7 to 9 degrees with a brisk west to northwest breeze developing.

Outbreaks of rain will persist overnight. However, clearer and colder conditions will develop towards dawn. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees with a touch of frost possible around dawn.

Monday will be a cold and bright day with sunny spells and just well scattered showers, some of hail. Highest temperatures ranging from 5 to 8 degrees in a fresh northwest breeze.

There is a small craft warning from Malin Head to Carnsore Point to Slyne Head. West or northwest winds will increase to force 6 or 7 on coasts from Malin Head to Carnsore Point to Slyne Head. The warning is valid from 08:00 Sunday (February 13) to 21:00 Sunday (February 13).

There is also a small craft warning for all coasts of Ireland. North or northwest winds will reach force 6 or higher on all Irish coasts. The warning is valid from 21:00 Sunday (February 13) to 18:00 Monday (February 14).

