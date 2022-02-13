Weather forecast - Sunday, February 13

Cloudy and damp
Today will be a cloudy and damp day with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times bringing a possibility of localised flooding.
Highest temperatures ranging 7 to 9 degrees with a brisk west to northwest breeze developing.
Outbreaks of rain will persist overnight. However, clearer and colder conditions will develop towards dawn. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees with a touch of frost possible around dawn.
Monday will be a cold and bright day with sunny spells and just well scattered showers, some of hail. Highest temperatures ranging from 5 to 8 degrees in a fresh northwest breeze.
There is a small craft warning from Malin Head to Carnsore Point to Slyne Head. West or northwest winds will increase to force 6 or 7 on coasts from Malin Head to Carnsore Point to Slyne Head. The warning is valid from 08:00 Sunday (February 13) to 21:00 Sunday (February 13).
There is also a small craft warning for all coasts of Ireland. North or northwest winds will reach force 6 or higher on all Irish coasts. The warning is valid from 21:00 Sunday (February 13) to 18:00 Monday (February 14).
A cloudy☁️ & wet☔️ start today with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times bringing a possibility of localised flooding.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 13, 2022
Drier weather will extend from the west this afternoon, with outbreaks of rain️ feeding in from the northwest later.
Highs of 7 to 10°Chttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/8Me33TaiEs
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.