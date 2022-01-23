Met Éireann's weather forecast for the coming week with big change coming next weekend

Met Éireann is predicting largely settled weather this coming week with some outbreaks of rain at times but it says the outlook for next weekend and beyond is "more unsettled."

In its latest forecast, Met Éireann says "Monday (January 24) looks dry for most with occasional bright or sunny periods. However, outbreaks of rain will develop in the northwest during the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southerly or variable breezes."

It added that Monday night would be "mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle across the centre of the country. Drier and clearer in northern areas, where there will be frost and patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +6 degrees, coldest in Ulster and north Connacht, with a light and variable breeze."

See the forecast for the rest of this coming week below:

TUESDAY: Continuing largely cloudy on Tuesday, with patchy light rain or drizzle. There will be occasional bright or sunny spells too. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with a light south to southwest or variable breeze.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variable cloud and clear intervals, with patches of light rain or drizzle and minimum temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees. Light to moderate southwesterly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will start out mainly dry and cloudy, with just the odd spot of drizzle and some limited bright spells. Outbreaks of rain will develop in the northwest during the afternoon, gradually extending southeastwards during the evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Outbreaks of rain will continue to sink southwards over the country during Wednesday night, with drier and clearer conditions following from the north. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees over the northern half of the country, but temperatures remaining much milder further south ranging from around 8 to10 degrees. Moderate southwesterly winds early in the night will become light and veer northwesterly overnight.

THURSDAY: Remaining rain will clear from southern areas on Thursday morning, leaving a dry and bright day with sunny spells. There will be isolated showers near northern coasts. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with light west to northwest winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Another mostly dry day on Friday but it looks like the weather will turn more unsettled over the weekend.