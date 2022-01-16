Dry and bright for Inishowen today say the forecasters once the light rain disappears

Met Éireann, the state forecaster tells us that the next few days will be relatively dry but chilly overnight.

On Sunday morning any patchy light rain and drizzle will quickly clear, leaving a largely dry and bright day with long spells of sunshine.

The day will see highest temperatures between 6 and 9 degrees in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze, becoming light and variable by evening.

By the evening it will be dry and very cold with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -4 to +1 degrees are expected with a widespread frost setting in. Mist and fog will develop too in light breezes, they report.

Tomorrow, Monday is expected to have a bright start with frost clearing leaving a generally dry day with good spells of sunshine.

Met Éireann says it will become cloudier in the west and southwest later with a little drizzle developing. Again, highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees generally in a light to moderate southeasterly winds, milder though in the west and southwest under the cloudier skies and with breezier conditions.

Take a brolly, have a coat on you or near you and keep warm just in case and always drive responsibly.