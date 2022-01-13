WEATHER FORECAST: Inishowen set for cloudy day today

Inishowen is set for a cloudy day today
Inishowen is set for a cloudy day today. Some sunny spells are expected however.
Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in light to moderate south-southwesterly breeze.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.