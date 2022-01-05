All designated routes in Donegal to be gritted with temperatures to fall to freezing

Gritters will be out on all the county’s designated gritting routes from 8pm
All designated routes in Donegal are to be gritted on Tuesday night as temperatures fall to between 0 and -2 degrees.
Gritters will be out on all the county’s designated gritting routes from 8pm.
Met Éireann says Tuesday night will be cold and clear with a widespread frost developing.
Frost and icy patches will slowly clear during Wednesday morning.
READ MORE: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Éireann
The routes that are to be gritted area: Inishowen West, Inishowen South, National Primary North, National Primary Central, National Primary South, Milford South, Milford North, Cill Ulta East, Cill Ulta West, Na Rosa, Binswilly, Stranorlar North, Stranorlar East, Stranorlar West, Donegal West, Donegal North, Donegal South, Donegal National Secondary, Inishowen East, Buncrana Town and Letterkenny Town.
Met Éireann says Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will see widespread sharp frost with icy stretches
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.