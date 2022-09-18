Search

18 Sept 2022

Donegal LGFA: Finalists now known in Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships

Termon and Glenfin will once again contest this year's Senior Ladies Final in Donegal; the Intermediate Championship is also down to the last two where Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon and Ardara have made it through to the decider

Donegal LGFA: Finalists now known in Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships

The Ardara team who beat Gaeil Fhánada in the Intermediate semi-final

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

18 Sept 2022 6:23 PM

Email:

Diarmaid.doherty@donegaldemocrat.com

The final pairings in the Donegal LGFA Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships are now known after another busy day of exciting action in the Kernan Group Ladies Championship.

The senior final will once again be contested by the two kingpins of ladies football in Donegal, Termon and Glenfin.

They both came through their semi-finals on Sunday morning unscathed with Termon holding off a brave challenge from Naomh Conaill, and Termon proving too strong for Moville.

The senior final is scheduled to be played on the first weekend in October - date and venue to be confirmed.

Naomh Conaill steady their ship to turn tables on wasteful Glenswilly

Glenswilly posted 11 wides on a day when second-half goals by Eunan Doherty and Leo McLoone put Naomh Conaill into the Donegal SFC semi-finals

Meanwhile the Senior Shield final will see St. Naul’s up against St Eunan’s. St Naul’s were one-point winners of Buncrana in their semi-final on Sunday morning.

The Mountcharles side will play St. Eunan’s in the Shield Final after St. Eunan’s received a bye in the semi-finals.

This year’s Intermediate Championship final will see Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon taking on Ardara, also on the first weekend in October.

Aodh Ruadh were really impressive in recording an 11 point victory over a fancied Naomh Muire side in Ballyshannon.

They will play Ardara in the final after they came through a thrilling tie with Gaeil Fhánada.

The sides were level at 1-08 to 1-08 at the end of normal time and at the end of extra-time it was Ardara who ran out victorious with two points to spare, 1-14 to 1-12.

The Junior A Shield final was played today in Burt where Urris proved too strong against Four Masters, winning by 2-09 to 0-4.

Meanwhile the final pairing in the Junior A final was decided last weekend with Dungloe set to meet Gaoth Dobhair.

The Junior B Shield final will be between Termon 2 and Red Hughs.

Results

The Kernan Group Ladies Championship

Sunday, September 18

Senior Semi-Finals

Termon 2-11, Naomh Conaill 1=07

Glenfin 4-14, Moville 1-12

Senior Shield Semi-Final

St Nauls 3-12, Buncrana 2-14

Intermediate Semi-Finals

Aodh Ruadh 4-13, Naomh Muire ÍnR 2-08

Ardara 1-14, Gaeil Fhánada 1-12

Junior A Shield Final

Urris 2-09, Four Masters 0-04

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery: Donegal Camino Walk dinner

Noel Cunningham with Peggy Stringer on left and Deirdre McGlone at the Donegal Camino Dinner held in the Railway Tavern, Fahan. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Home

Gallery: Donegal Camino Walk dinner

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media