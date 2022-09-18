Donegal LGFA: Finalists now known in Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships

The final pairings in the Donegal LGFA Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships are now known after another busy day of exciting action in the Kernan Group Ladies Championship.

The senior final will once again be contested by the two kingpins of ladies football in Donegal, Termon and Glenfin.

They both came through their semi-finals on Sunday morning unscathed with Termon holding off a brave challenge from Naomh Conaill, and Termon proving too strong for Moville.

The senior final is scheduled to be played on the first weekend in October - date and venue to be confirmed.

Meanwhile the Senior Shield final will see St. Naul’s up against St Eunan’s. St Naul’s were one-point winners of Buncrana in their semi-final on Sunday morning.

The Mountcharles side will play St. Eunan’s in the Shield Final after St. Eunan’s received a bye in the semi-finals.

This year’s Intermediate Championship final will see Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon taking on Ardara, also on the first weekend in October.

Aodh Ruadh were really impressive in recording an 11 point victory over a fancied Naomh Muire side in Ballyshannon.

They will play Ardara in the final after they came through a thrilling tie with Gaeil Fhánada.

The sides were level at 1-08 to 1-08 at the end of normal time and at the end of extra-time it was Ardara who ran out victorious with two points to spare, 1-14 to 1-12.

The Junior A Shield final was played today in Burt where Urris proved too strong against Four Masters, winning by 2-09 to 0-4.

Meanwhile the final pairing in the Junior A final was decided last weekend with Dungloe set to meet Gaoth Dobhair.

The Junior B Shield final will be between Termon 2 and Red Hughs.

Results

The Kernan Group Ladies Championship

Sunday, September 18

Senior Semi-Finals

Termon 2-11, Naomh Conaill 1=07

Glenfin 4-14, Moville 1-12

Senior Shield Semi-Final

St Nauls 3-12, Buncrana 2-14

Intermediate Semi-Finals

Aodh Ruadh 4-13, Naomh Muire ÍnR 2-08

Ardara 1-14, Gaeil Fhánada 1-12

Junior A Shield Final

Urris 2-09, Four Masters 0-04