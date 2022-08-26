Search

26 Aug 2022

Inishowen men play big part in Donegal Boston GFC winning North American Junior A USGAA title

Donegal Boston GFC

North American Junior A USGAA Champions - Donegal Boston GFC

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 4:18 PM

Inishowen men played a big part in Donegal Boston GFC becoming North American Junior A USGAA Champions after defeating Los Angeles in Chicago on August 21.

The winning team had Conor Brennan and Darren Grant from Urris playing. Darren scored 10 points in the final.

Kyle Long and Bryan Mc Elhinney from Buncrana also played as did Sean Winston and Michael Winston who are originally from Muff but moved to Boston when they were both young.

Missing from that team are: Urris man Diarmuid Moyne, Buncrana man Padraig McLaughlin and one of the joint managers Gerard O’Kane from Culdaff.

They were all part of the team that won the Boston championship but didn’t travel to Chicago for the Nationals

Donegal Boston Gaelic Football Club is known as Donegal GFC was founded in 1988 by Irish immigrants living in Boston.

