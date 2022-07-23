Donegal stave off Monaghan comeback in lively Buncrana Cup semi-final

The Donegal panel who opened the Buncrana Cup this season in Letterkenny
Donegal are through to the final of Buncrana Cup (U-16) following a resilient performance at St Tiernach’s Park to see off Monaghan in the semi-final, with Jack Hegarty’s 1-6 from play a vital part in the three-point win.
Donegal 2-13
Monaghan 3-7
Danny Brown from Naomh Conaill led the way with an excellent display and his goal put Barry Ward’s side into a 1-4 to 0-2 lead on 10 minutes.
By the break, Donegal had stretched the lead out to three points, at 1-6 to 1-3 with Shane Callaghan of Naomh Columba, who would score three points in all, keeping the scoreboard ticking. However, Monaghan added two second half goals to go ahead with only eight minutes remaining.
Donegal, though, produced a fine goal from Naomh Ultan’s Hegarty - son of former Donegal captain Michael - following a fantastic ball by Dylan Mulholland from Buncrana.
Tyrone played Dublin at Pairc an Locha in Loughmacrory in the other semi-final, with the Red Hands coming out on top so they will take on Donegal in the final in three weeks’ time.
Donegal: Daniel McDaid (Carndonagh); Daniel McMenamin (Naomh Padraig UC), Conan Brannigan (Naomh Conaill), Aidan Friel (Glenswilly); Callum McCrea (Four Masters), Shane Ellison (St Eunans), Eoin Scott (Glenswilly); John James Sweeney (Termon), Finbar Roarty (Naomh Conaill); Philip Doherty (St Eunan’s), Tiarnan Ward (Naomh Conaill), Darragh Hennigan (Ardara); Shane Callaghan (Naomh Columba), Danny Brown (Naomh Conaill), Jack Hegarty (Naomh Ultan). Subs: Lorcan McGee (Cloughaneely), Gavin Doherty (Killybegs), Oisin Scanlon (St Eunan’s), Dylan Mulholland (Buncrana), Thomas Roache (St Eunan’s), Luke Clerkin (Dungloe).
