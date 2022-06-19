FAI President to visit Buncrana Hearts Football Club

FAI President Gerry McAnaney
Buncrana Hearts Football Club will welcome FAI President Gerry McAnaney to the club this Saturday.
The President will present the club with the coveted FAI Club Mark the first club in Inishowen to receive such an award.
The Club Mark is an award based on best practice in the governance, management and administration of a football club.
Clubs start their journey at Entry Level, and can progress on to become a 1 star club.
Each step challenges the club to implement policies and procedures in line with best practice.
The President will also unveil a very special tribute to our dear friend and former Hearts Legend Derek Smith who sadly passed back in March 2020.
