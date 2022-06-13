Inishowen AC claim gold in national 5 miler in Dublin

The triumphant Inishowen AC Over 50s team who won gold in Dublin
The unstoppable Inishowen AC team of Pauric, Liam and Martin won the Over 50s gold medal at the National 5 miler in Dublin.
This is the fifth team Gold medal in five months to add to the collection with the Masters Gold in the national cross country, road relays, 5km and 10km road races.
There was impressive times for the team. They are as follows: Pauric Mc Kinney M55 individual Gold 26:40; David Porter 4th M40 27:03 PB; Liam Bradley M50 Bronze 28:17 PB; Martin Mc Lucas M55 4th 28:49 and Ownie Mc Kinney 37:03 significant PB
Club mate David Porter narrowly missed out on the M40 indiduval Bronze, finishing in the same time as the bronze medal winner.
Ann Gallagher, Parents' Association preparing to the cut the ribbon to officially opening the new library extension at St. Aengus' NS, Bridgend
