Search

13 Jun 2022

Inishowen AC claim gold in national 5 miler in Dublin

Impressive winning streak for Over 50s men team continues

Inishowen AC claim gold in national 5 miler in Dublin

The triumphant Inishowen AC Over 50s team who won gold in Dublin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jun 2022 9:23 PM

The unstoppable Inishowen AC team of Pauric, Liam and Martin won the Over 50s gold medal at the National 5 miler in Dublin.

This is the fifth team Gold medal in five months to add to the collection with the Masters Gold in the national cross country, road relays, 5km and 10km road races.

There was impressive times for the team. They are as follows: Pauric Mc Kinney M55 individual Gold 26:40; David Porter 4th M40 27:03 PB; Liam Bradley M50 Bronze 28:17 PB; Martin Mc Lucas M55 4th 28:49 and Ownie Mc Kinney 37:03 significant PB

Club mate David Porter narrowly missed out on the M40 indiduval Bronze, finishing in the same time as the bronze medal winner.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media