Search

27 May 2022

Buncrana Hearts legend Junior Armour fondly remembered

Buncrana Hearts legend Junior Armour fondly remembered

Billy Porter and Junior at the 50th reunion

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 May 2022 7:00 PM

On May 2nd the Inishowen soccer community learned of the sad passing of Buncrana Hearts legend, Junior Armour.

Junior first broke in the Hearts team in the early 1960s and played in the FAI Junior Cup Area Final 5-1 victory over Bunagee Utd in Maginn Park.

Junior quickly gained a reputation as a very accomplished tough tackling full back in both the Derry & District and Inishowen Leagues.

One of Junior’s team mates tells the story of a time when the Hearts arrived at the Brandywell Stadium for a cup tie and a former Derry City/Finn Harps star was waiting for them to exit the bus, his first words with fear in his eyes was “is Junior playing today” to which the Hearts player responded “no Junior is not playing today and the afore mentioned player expression turned to one of relief.

McAlinden Cup winners 1971

Junior was hot property at the time with Coleraine FC amongst his admirers he did train on several occasions but his heart was with his local club.

More success was to follow most notably with the Hearts D&D treble winning side of 1971. In the same year Junior along with fellow Hearts players Peter Murphy and Jim Caldwell won the famous Kennedy Cup with Rosemount Celtic.

In 1974 Junior captained the Hearts to victory in the Bishops Cup before heading to London to work. Once again success came his way this time with Buncrana Hearts London winning the Invicta Sunday Football League following a 2-0 victory over Ashanti FC.

Junior eventually hung up the boots and began attending English League matches throughout London most of which were at Loftus Road the home ground of QPR close to were he now resided in Shepherds Bush.

Junior would return home every Christmas and summer when he would get to watch his beloved Hearts in the summer cup competitions.

Junior returned home several years ago and resided in his parent’s home which overlooked the pitches at Castle Park.

McAlinden Cup winners 50 year reunion.

When you would meet Junior the conversation would be about football and ultimately turn to how the Hearts were getting on he would ask who were those wains in the club yesterday and that it was great to and “fair play to you, you's are doing a great job”.

Junior loved nothing more than dandering into the town getting the daily newspaper tucking it under his arm, (never new how he managed that as the paper seemed to be stuck under there) and heading into O`Flaherty`s for the craic with Pauric and the lads.

On the day of Junior’s players past and present gathered outside the house and accompanied the cortege to Cockhill Chapel were Buncrana Hearts Football Club performed a guard of honour for one of their own.

Also in attendance was former Celtic and Derry City great Paddy McCourt a good friend of juniors.

Buncrana Hearts would once again offer their sincerest condolences to the Armour family.

Rest in Peace Junior.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media