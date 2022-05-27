Buncrana Hearts launch exciting new Football for All programme

Buncrana Hearts has announce an exciting new Football for All programme in partnership with the FAI.

The aim of the programme is to offer football to children with a disability.

Speaking at the launch, Paul Smyth FAI Football for All Regional Development Officer said: "Buncrana Hearts have worked closely with the FAI over the last number of months as they embark on their Football for All journey.

“A large group of club coaches and administrators recently took part in a Football for All coaching workshop and it was clear that the whole club are fully committed to this initiative.

“It's just fantastic that young players with special needs from Buncrana and the wider Inishowen area will now have the opportunity to be part of their local club and have access to regular, fun football sessions."

Also speaking the launch, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray, said: "I am delighted to join Buncrana Hearts Football Club in promoting their upcoming Football for All programme.

“This is a fantastic initiative which will open the game of football to everyone and that is to be celebrated and encouraged.

“Everyone at Buncrana Hearts should be commended for bringing such positivity to our community and I look forward to helping them in any way I can".

Club Mark Officer, Jonathan Adair said: "The club are absolutely delighted and really looking forward to commencing the programme, myself Paul Smyth, (FAI) and Sean Tolley were in Scoil Iosagain and delivered taster sessions to over 40 kids from the Special Needs Classes which was fantastic.

“School principal Sinead McLaughlin was very complimentary on the programme and wished us the very best of luck."

Also in attendance at the launch were Shane Barr (FAI), Gary Duffy (Hearts Senior Manager) along with the coaching staff who will work on the programme.

Donegal Sports Partnership will work closely with the club in the areas of training, promotion, etc.