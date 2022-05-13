Search

13 May 2022

Buncrana's Mark Timlin a doubt as Finn Harps play host to UCD tonight

Harps v Drogheda

Buncrana's Mark Timlin is a doubt for this evening. PHOTO: Stephen Doherty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 May 2022 11:00 AM

Finn Harps play host to UCD tonight as the students come to town.

Harps will be hoping to build on a solid second half showing in Tallaght last time out and can move up to eighth in the table depending on other results around the league.

Harps manager, Ollie Horgan said: “UCD keep the ball very well and play some fantastic football. They’re a massive handful, even if we had a full squad and now without they will provide a massive challenge.

"They’ll be buoyed after a fantastic result against Dundalk. 

"Andy Myler and William O’Connor are doing a superb job and we know all too well the ability of the likes of Sam Todd and Michael Gallagher who we’ve had here over the years.

"Their record probably doesn’t tell the whole story of how well they’ve played at times this year and we’re certainly prepared for a savage battle come kick-off."

In team news David Webster misses out through injury, while Elie-Gael N’Zeyi is suspended. Bastien Héry, Mark Timlin and Regan Donelon are doubts. Eric McWoods however is available for selection having missed the last two games through suspension.

Kickoff at Finn Park is 8pm and the game is live on www.loitv.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media