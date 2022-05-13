Buncrana's Mark Timlin a doubt as Finn Harps play host to UCD tonight

Finn Harps play host to UCD tonight as the students come to town.

Harps will be hoping to build on a solid second half showing in Tallaght last time out and can move up to eighth in the table depending on other results around the league.

Harps manager, Ollie Horgan said: “UCD keep the ball very well and play some fantastic football. They’re a massive handful, even if we had a full squad and now without they will provide a massive challenge.

"They’ll be buoyed after a fantastic result against Dundalk.

"Andy Myler and William O’Connor are doing a superb job and we know all too well the ability of the likes of Sam Todd and Michael Gallagher who we’ve had here over the years.

"Their record probably doesn’t tell the whole story of how well they’ve played at times this year and we’re certainly prepared for a savage battle come kick-off."

In team news David Webster misses out through injury, while Elie-Gael N’Zeyi is suspended. Bastien Héry, Mark Timlin and Regan Donelon are doubts. Eric McWoods however is available for selection having missed the last two games through suspension.

Kickoff at Finn Park is 8pm and the game is live on www.loitv.ie.