Search

29 Mar 2022

Loughrey sisters feature for Ireland as they bow out of Uefa Under-17 qualifiers

The girls in green saw their chances fade with a defeat against Iceland at Tallaght Stadium this afternoon

Loughrey sisters feature for Ireland as they bow out of Uefa Under-17 qualifiers

Keri Loughney, above, and her sister Jodie, below, played in Ireland's Uefa Women's Under-17 European Championships qualifiers

Reporter:

Alan Foley

29 Mar 2022 7:04 PM

Buncrana’s Loughrey sisters, Jodie and Keri, featured as Ireland's dreams of reaching the UEFA Women's Under-17 European Championships have ended.

Abbie Larkin shot Ireland ahead against Iceland at Tallaght Stadium today in four minutes. However, Iceland recovered to win 4-1 with Eyrún Embla Hjartardóttir, Emelía Óskarsdóttir, and a Ása Halldórsdóttir brace. Jodie Louhrey came off the bench for Ireland on 58 minutes.

On Saturday, Ireland were agonisingly edged out by Finland in their second outing. With the clock ticking into added time, James Scott's team were leading 1-0 but two late finishes from Finland swung the contest back in their favour and they took the three points. Jodie and Keri Loughrey both started for Ireland.


Right before halftime, Jodie Loughrey’s shot deflected out to O’Leary who just hit the ball over the crossbar. An eventful first half for Ireland, but the scoreline was still 0-0.

In the 58th minute Ireland got the opener. Katie McCarn intercepted a pass out from the back from the Finnish goalkeeper, crossed the ball in, and there was Larkin to give Ireland the lead.

Four Russian officials told to leave Ireland following security advice



Finland got a good spell of possession late on in the game and got the equaliser through substitute Elli Makipelkola in extra time. An extremely tense last couple of minutes for both sides and after a great Finnish free kick, an unfortunate touch from Thompson put it into the back of the net.

In the opening of the three game series, Ireland drew 1-1 with Slovakia. Slovakia were awarded a penalty in the 70th minute and Aneta Surová converted to make it 1-0. However, in the 88th minute, after another fantastic free-kick into the box by Orlaith O’Mahony, the ball was deflected out and Michaela Lawrence hit it home for the equaliser, with Jodie Loughney a starter.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media