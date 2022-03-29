Loughrey sisters feature for Ireland as they bow out of Uefa Under-17 qualifiers

Keri Loughney, above, and her sister Jodie, below, played in Ireland's Uefa Women's Under-17 European Championships qualifiers
Buncrana’s Loughrey sisters, Jodie and Keri, featured as Ireland's dreams of reaching the UEFA Women's Under-17 European Championships have ended.
Abbie Larkin shot Ireland ahead against Iceland at Tallaght Stadium today in four minutes. However, Iceland recovered to win 4-1 with Eyrún Embla Hjartardóttir, Emelía Óskarsdóttir, and a Ása Halldórsdóttir brace. Jodie Louhrey came off the bench for Ireland on 58 minutes.
On Saturday, Ireland were agonisingly edged out by Finland in their second outing. With the clock ticking into added time, James Scott's team were leading 1-0 but two late finishes from Finland swung the contest back in their favour and they took the three points. Jodie and Keri Loughrey both started for Ireland.
Right before halftime, Jodie Loughrey’s shot deflected out to O’Leary who just hit the ball over the crossbar. An eventful first half for Ireland, but the scoreline was still 0-0.
In the 58th minute Ireland got the opener. Katie McCarn intercepted a pass out from the back from the Finnish goalkeeper, crossed the ball in, and there was Larkin to give Ireland the lead.
