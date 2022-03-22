Derby meeting of Finn Harps and Derry City among games to be rescheduled

The North West derby meeting of Finn Harps and Derry City is among a number of games which have been rescheduled in the SSE Airtricity Premier and First Divisions.

Harps were due to play Derry City in Ballybofey on Friday, April 8, but it has been put back until Saturday, April 9 with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Derry’s game away to UCD, originally scheduled for Friday, March 11, has now been rescheduled for Monday, April 4, with kick-off at 7.45pm. The original fixture was postponed because the Belfield Bowl was unplayable.

Also in the Premier Division, Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 2, will now be played on Friday, April 1 at 7.45pm.

UCD v Bohemians, originally scheduled for Friday, July 8, will now take place on Thursday, July 7, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

In the First Division, Treaty United v Longford Town, originally scheduled for Friday, March 11, will now take place on Monday, May 16, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Galway United v Wexford, originally scheduled for Friday, April 8, will now take place on Saturday, April 9, with kick-off at 5pm.

There are no games in the League of Ireland this weekend because of the international matches.

Finn Harps return to action on Friday, April 1 with a home match against Shamrock Rovers (8pm).

It’s the first of three home games in a row - Harps play Drogheda United on Monday, April 4 and then Derry City on Saturday, April 9.