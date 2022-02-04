Buncrana and Naomh Colmcille learn their Ulster GAA Club League fate

Buncrana and Naomh Colmcille are among the eight sides from Donegal have been confirmed to participate in the upcoming Ulster GAA Club League.

In total, 42 clubs have entered this year’s competition across the three grades - senior, intermediate and junior.

Four Masters, Naomh Brid, Downings, Naomh Padraig Lifford, Letterkenny Gaels and Na Rossa will also fly the Donegal flag in the pre-season competition.

Four Masters, in the senior bracket, open their campaign against the Derry and Ulster IFC winners and All-Ireland club finalists Brian Ógs Steelstown on Sunday, February 20 at 12 noon. A week later the Donegal town side face Erne Gaels from Belleek, Co Fermanagh the week afterwards and then welcome another Derry team, John Mitchel's GAC Claudy, on Sunday, March 6.

The other clubs in the senior bracket are Ballymacnab, Latton, Killyclogher, Eoghan Rua, Coleraine, Aughnamullen, Sarsfields, Clan na Gael, Ballinascreen, Madden and Dungannon.

After Round 3 has been completed, the League standings will determine the knockout stages and teams will be ranked 1-14. Teams ranked 1-8 will progress to the quarter finals, with teams 1-4 having ‘home’ advantage in all games up to the final and repeat pairings will be avoided at all stages where possible.

The Intermediate League competition will consist of four groups - 17 teams in all. There will be three groups of four teams, with all teams initially playing three games, and one group of five teams with all teams playing four games. The winner of each section will then progress to the semi-finals.

Section B contains Naomh Brid and Buncrana, with Derry’s Limavady and St Matthew's Drumsurn. The two Donegal sides meet in their second fixture, in Ballintra on Sunday, February 27. Downings take their place in Section C with Belcoo from Fermanagh, Foreglen of Derry and Tyrone’s Aghyaran.

The other sides contesting are Tír na nÓg, Desertmartin, All Saints, Wolfe Tones, Liatroim, Annaclone, Corduff, Culloville and St Paul’s.

Then, 11 teams will take part in the Ulster GAA Football Junior Club League. There will be one group of six teams and one group of five teams, with Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Padraig Lifford, Letterkenny Gaels and Na Rossa involved. The top two from each section will fight it out at the semi-final stage.

Section A contains Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Padraig Lifford, Killyman and Brackaville from Tyrone, Armagh’s Middletown and Derry side Sean Dolan’s. The Donegal sides meet in the fifth round of fixtures, in Lifford on Sunday March 13.

Section B opens with Letterkenny Gaels at home to Na Rossa, with the repeat of last year’s Donegal JFC semi-final taking place on Sunday, March 13. Making up the group are Doire Trasna from Derry, Drumragh and Stewartstown of Tyrone.